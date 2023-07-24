Police offer safety tips before heading out to Charlotte parks, greenways

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are encouraging people to follow some safety guidelines if they head out to the area’s parks and greenways over the summer.

In a video posted to the CMPD’s YouTube channel three weeks ago, officers said people on the greenways should always have a cellphone with them that is fully charged.

Additionally, make sure to have a walking partner on the greenway and be mindful of the surroundings, especially as it gets darker, according to the CMPD.

Officers said individuals should also let friends and family members know they’re going to a park or greenway, especially if they’re going alone.

The tips were posted a few weeks before this weekend’s reported sexual assault and indecent exposure that happened along the McAlpine Creek Greenway.

Officers say they were called around 7 a.m. to the 11800 block of Johnston Road on the greenway. A woman said she was approached by a man who exposed himself and grabbed her inappropriately. He then ran toward Pikes Nursery, according to police.

CMPD says they are increasing their presence across all greenways within their jurisdiction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

