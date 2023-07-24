Police: Man injured trying to stop armed robbery at Rock Hill Circle K

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man was injured while attempting to wrestle away a gun from a thief who was trying to rob a Rock Hill convenience store, police said.

Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department were called to the Circle K on Cherry Road early Friday for an armed robbery, according to department officials. When they arrived, they said they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the hand and buttocks.

The victim said he was outside the store when he saw a suspicious man go inside in an apparent robbery attempt, Rock Hill Police said.

The suspect, identified as Richard Stayberg, 18, of Fort Mill, was at the register where the cashier was retrieving money to hand over, officers said. The other man entered the store, tackling the alleged thief to the floor. It was at that point that Stayberg pulled a handgun from his waistband, according to the department.

Both men fought over the gun, which was fired twice, injuring the victim, police said.

Stayberg left the store but was located by officers nearby, a news release stated. He was charged with armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Richard Stayberg was charged with armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. (York County Sheriff's Office)

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, police said.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.