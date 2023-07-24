PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Parties reach settlement agreement in case of woman impaled by umbrella in Garden City

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand umbrella and beach rental company will pay after documents show a woman was killed by one of its umbrellas last summer.

A petition was filed on July 18 for approval of a wrongful death settlement in Tammy Perreault’s case.

The 63-year-old from Surfside Beach was hit and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind on Aug. 10, 2022.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City

Tammy Perreault’s husband, Michael, filed the petition against Beach Services Ltd, which is a full-service beach chair and umbrella rental service and Garrett Todd, the owner of the company.

In the petition for approval of the wrongful death settlement, the defendants denied liability and responsibility for the accident but in order to reach a compromise, the business offered to settle with Tammy Perreault’s estate.

But the amount of the settlement will not be released, and here is why.

Both parties filed a motion to seal the amount of money due to the media attention that the accident received and the impact it could have on the Beach Services Ltd.’s business.

“Respondent Beach Services Ltd. fears that publication of the settlement amount will be construed as an admission of liability, or more specifically, an implicit validation of Petitioner’s allegations in these claims concerning the adequacy of safety at the Beach,” the petition states.

The judge granted the motion for the settlement amount to be seal.

The proposed settlement between the two parties must still be approved by the judge.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

