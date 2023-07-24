Nearly 900 pound shark pings near SC beach days before Shark Week

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to OCEARCH, a nearly 12 foot shark pinged off the coast of South Carolina just days before the start of Shark Week.

Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, was z-pinged near Myrtle Beach on July 19 around 9:12 p.m.

The organization said Freya is 11 feet and 8 inches and weighs 883 pounds.

Her name was chosen by OCEARCH’s partner, Sea World.

“The name translates to ‘Noble Woman’,” said OCEARCH. “Freya was named in homage to the noble women researchers on both Expedition Carolinas and on all past research expeditions who are working to uncover crucial shark insights related to their species’ conservation.”

Freya initially was tagged on March 25, 2021.

Shark Week runs from July 23 through July 30.

