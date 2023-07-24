Meet Aiden: Stanly County teen fighting cancer and dad installed this year’s Dream Home cabinets

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - We are now just two days out from when you can get your ticket for the chance to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home.

Each year, dozens of volunteers help Dream Home builder Jeff Newton make the home possible. They may donate their resources, their time or both.

While we are always thankful for their efforts, nothing has ever quite stopped us in our tracks like when we learned about Frank Fontana and his son, Aiden, who have been installing the dream home cabinets for the past two years.

The Fontanas met WBTV’s Mary King at this year’s home to walk through how it’s done.

“It starts with Jeff’s blueprints,” Frank said. “So, we get those and sit down and scale everything off.”

Frank has been showing his almost 16-year-old son the ins-and-outs of the cabinet industry for the past few years.

“He helps me install, now he’s at the shop,” Frank said.

Frank added he loves having his son by his side, especially because Aiden was why he found the industry in the first place.

“I had him when I was 17,” he said. “I had to get a job, fell into a cabinet shop, and I’ve been there ever since.”

As a subcontractor, he got connected to Eudy’s Cabinets in Stanly County. They have donated cabinets to Charlotte’s St. Jude Dream Home for eight years.

“I found out that Eudy’s did the Dream Homes so I jumped on it,” Frank said.

He jumped because for the Fontanas, St. Jude is personal.

“We were at Levine’s since 2015 and then we switched to St. Jude,” Frank said. “He has a brain tumor.”

Frank said Aiden has been fighting a glioma astrocytoma for almost eight years. He added, most recently Aiden takes chemotherapy in pill form each day to try and keep the tumor at bay.

“We are hoping to get to when he’s 18 and St. Jude has the laser in Tennessee where they can zap it,” Frank said of the tumor. “We just want him to reach 18, where his brain is fully developed. Right now, he’s missing his whole right front lobe.”

Even after all kinds of treatment, Aiden doesn’t let on. But ask him what St. Jude means to him.

“It means everything. It’s the reason I’m alive,” he said.

Frank agreed, saying St. Jude means “more than you could explain or say.”

For the Fontanas, never receiving a bill for treatment from St. Jude has been life-changing. He said before going to the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital, they received bills as high as $200,000.

“Now with St. Jude, we don’t get a bill,” Frank said. “And his medicine is $16,000 a month.”

Despite Aiden’s ongoing fight, Frank said if they could help with 100 Dream Homes a year, they would.

“The money goes to the kids, and it’s lifesaving.”

He said he’ll continue to work side-by-side with his son to make sure other kids, just like him, continue to have a fighting chance.

“St. Jude is an awesome place, and we are just so thankful to be able to give just a little bit back,” Frank said.

Dream Home Builder Jeff Newton said because the Fontanas are so humble, he didn’t even know Aiden was fighting a brain tumor until a few months ago. He said when he asked him if he was comfortable sharing his story with us, he was a little hesitant only because they didn’t want to take the spotlight and wanted it to be on St. Jude.

You can help. That includes so many other patients like Aiden by getting that $100 ticket to win the St. Jude Dream Home this Wednesday July 26 at 6 a.m. If you get your ticket on the first day they go on sale, you’ll be entered to win all of the great prizes, including a $5,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Burrow, Welchel and Culp Orthodontics.

For a full list of prizes and the deadlines to get your ticket to be entered, click here.

