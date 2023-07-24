PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Jury deliberates in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial in London

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP...
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey retired to begin deliberations on Monday on allegations against the actor by four men that date back two decades.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The case went to the jury about a month after the nine men and three women were seated in Southwark Crown Court.

Spacey’s defense lawyer said during closing arguments last week that three of the men are liars and he suggested jurors not convict him for making a “clumsy pass” at a fourth man.

The prosecutor called Spacey a “sexual bully” who took advantage of his power as a major celebrity and took what he wanted when he wanted it.

The acts alleged between 2001 and 2013 range from unwanted touching to aggressive crotch-grabbing and, in one instance, performing oral sex on an unconscious man.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a fiery crash in Lincoln County Saturday night.
Troopers: 1 dead after Lincoln Co. crash
Crash causes shutdown on I-85 south
GEMS: Gaston County I-85 crash leaves one person dead
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
University Pointe Boulevard shooting
CMPD: Shooting in northeast Charlotte leaves one man dead
Areas in Mecklenburg County have been impacted by outages and flooding
Over 2,000 residents without power after storms impact area

Latest News

60+ flights canceled, others delayed after storms move through Charlotte
Trains stopped over the weekend after truck gets caught on railroad tracks in Wingate
A bear breaks into a California car and causes significant damage.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Bear destroys car’s interior
A man's cellphone gives rescuers his exact location after his car plummeted nearly 400 feet off...
Cellphone helped rescuers find man who was 400 feet down cliff