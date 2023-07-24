PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Founder of Perry’s Diamonds and Estate Jewelry, Charlotte philanthropist passes away

There’s no word yet on funeral arrangements.
Ernest Perry, one of Charlotte’s most iconic business leaders and philanthropists, has passed away.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most iconic business leaders has passed away.

Ernest Perry, who founded Perry’s Diamonds and Estate Jewelry, died over the weekend, according to a message posted by the business.

“Ernie was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, visionary and leader in the Charlotte community,” a post on the business’ Instagram page stated. “He was an amazing philanthropist, and truly enjoyed donating his time, talent and jewelry to many non-profit organizations throughout the Carolinas. His incredible generosity to the community, and to those around him, will be missed the most with his passing.”

Perry opened his jewelry business in 1977 on Independence Boulevard and later moved it to South Park Mall, where it was open for 30 years.

The business eventually moved across the street into its own building on Morrison Boulevard and continues to operate there.

Perry was heavily involved in local civic activities and was often called upon for his auctioneering skills at charitable events.

There’s no word yet on funeral arrangements.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a fiery crash in Lincoln County Saturday night.
Troopers: 1 dead after Lincoln Co. crash
Crash causes shutdown on I-85 south
GEMS: Gaston County I-85 crash leaves one person dead
University Pointe Boulevard shooting
CMPD: Shooting in northeast Charlotte leaves one man dead
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Areas in Mecklenburg County have been impacted by outages and flooding
Over 2,000 residents without power after storms impact area

Latest News

60+ flights canceled, others delayed after storms move through Charlotte
Trains stopped over the weekend after truck gets caught on railroad tracks in Wingate
By Monday at noon, more than 160 flights had been canceled at Charlotte Douglas International...
Transportation concerns after flight delays at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
WBTV News at Noon
Report: Sale of the Charlotte Hornets approved by the NBA