Founder of Perry’s Diamonds and Estate Jewelry, Charlotte philanthropist passes away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most iconic business leaders has passed away.

Ernest Perry, who founded Perry’s Diamonds and Estate Jewelry, died over the weekend, according to a message posted by the business.

“Ernie was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, visionary and leader in the Charlotte community,” a post on the business’ Instagram page stated. “He was an amazing philanthropist, and truly enjoyed donating his time, talent and jewelry to many non-profit organizations throughout the Carolinas. His incredible generosity to the community, and to those around him, will be missed the most with his passing.”

Perry opened his jewelry business in 1977 on Independence Boulevard and later moved it to South Park Mall, where it was open for 30 years.

The business eventually moved across the street into its own building on Morrison Boulevard and continues to operate there.

Perry was heavily involved in local civic activities and was often called upon for his auctioneering skills at charitable events.

There’s no word yet on funeral arrangements.

