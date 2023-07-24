ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - ESPN’s “College GameDay Built by The Home Depot” will kick off the 2023 college football season on Sept. 2 in Charlotte.

This year, the South Carolina Gamecocks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. The three-hour show, which starts at 9 a.m., will be live from Romare Bearden Park.

This will be GameDay’s 37th season and 30th year of road shows.

[Last year’s event: ESPN’s GameDay set to highlight football program at App State]

One of the premier matchups of Week 1, the “Battle of the Carolinas” neutral-site game between SEC and ACC rivals will be played at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. The game location is also significant with the ACC offices now headquartered in Charlotte.

This will be College GameDay’s 440th road show all time and the first visit to a South Carolina-North Carolina game. The Gamecocks’ last GameDay appearance was 2014, while the Tar Heels appeared in 2010.

This is the third trip to uptown Charlotte for College GameDay in recent years. The show also originated from Romare Bearden Park before the 2017 ACC Championship Game and the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic, when Georgia faced Clemson in a Week 1 top-five showdown.

