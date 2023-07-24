PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies rescue deer trapped in sewer tank

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/Gray News) - Deputies safely rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank in Virginia, WYMT reports.

Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, saying they responded to a call about an animal in distress Saturday.

Deputies found a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank at a location on Rakes Ridge Road.

Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.
Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.(Dickenson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they worked with neighbors to rescue the deer.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a fiery crash in Lincoln County Saturday night.
Troopers: 1 dead after Lincoln Co. crash
Crash causes shutdown on I-85 south
GEMS: Gaston County I-85 crash leaves one person dead
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
She was last seen on Gaston Street Ext. in Lincolnton
Lincolnton Police search for missing 22-year-old woman
University Pointe Boulevard shooting
CMPD: Shooting in Northeast Charlotte leaves one man dead

Latest News

John Allen Gibson
Authorities searching for missing 81-year-old man last seen in Charlotte
Autumn Vallian, 21, was killed when her mother says shots were fired at a friend's birthday...
Pregnant woman killed in shooting at friend’s birthday party, family says
More than 35 shots fired at park, killing pregnant woman, police say
FlightAware is reporting more than 50 flight cancellations at Charlotte-Douglas International...
50+ flights canceled, others delayed after storms move through Charlotte