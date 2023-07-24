PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Courts: Two former Charlotte postal works indicted for mail theft schemes

Some of the alleged crimes date back to 2021.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two former postal workers have been indicted on charges related to mail theft.

Jakia McMorris, 32, of Charlotte, was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Court documents show McMorris was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service when around Sept. 13, 2021 she reported losing a universal USPS key that could open many mailboxes. She allegedly stopped reporting to work the next day.

The indictment’s allegations accuse McMorris and co-conspirators of enacting a scheme to commit bank fraud by stealing more than $40,000 in checks from the mail. The other conspirators allegedly used stolen keys to open multi-unit outdoor mailboxes in Charlotte to steal mail.

As part of the scheme, the indictment alleges that the co-conspirators deposited the stolen checks into bank accounts they controlled, including in bank accounts in McMorris’s name. It is alleged that the co-conspirators then quickly withdrew the cash from the accounts before the banks detected the fraud. McMorris allegedly received a portion of the funds as payment for using her bank accounts to perpetuate the scheme.

Next, they allegedly used fraudulent proceeds in McMorris’s bank account to buy money orders, which were then deposited back into her bank accounts.

Meanwhile, charges were filed against Douglas Gumbs, 38, of Charlotte, for mail theft and related charges in an unrelated case.

Court documents reveal he allegedly engaged in a mail theft and bank fraud scheme by stealing “large quantities” of mail in Charlotte between 2022 and April 2023.

He was found with more than 850 individual pieces of stolen mail.

The indictment alleges that Gumbs deposited the stolen checks into bank accounts he controlled and withdrew the funds before the financial institutions learned that the deposited checks were stolen. The indictment further alleges that Gumbs engaged in identity theft by creating false identification documents in the names of individuals whose mail Gumbs’ had stolen. Gumbs then allegedly used the victims’ stolen identities in furtherance of the fraud, including to access the victims’ bank accounts and to open new bank accounts in some of the identity theft victims’ names.

Neither of the accused has gone to trial yet and they are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

