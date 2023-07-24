CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte community members gathered to pay respect to a loved one they lost.

A vigil was held Sunday evening to honor the life of 25-year-old Tyra Crosby who was murdered by 51-year-old Stephanie Alexander on Tuesday July 18.

Community gathered to honor the life of 25-year-old woman (WBTV)

Crosby was killed after Alexander came home to find Crosby in her house.

Crosby’s mother says Alexander’s husband invited Crosby back to the home, and that she didn’t realize he was married when she accepted the invitation.

The Crosby family are waiting for harder charges against Alexander but in the meantime, dozens came to honor Crosby’s life Sunday evening.

