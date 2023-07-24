Community gathered to honor the life of 25-year-old woman

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crosby was killed on July 18 after Stephanie Alexander found Crosby in her home.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte community members gathered to pay respect to a loved one they lost.

A vigil was held Sunday evening to honor the life of 25-year-old Tyra Crosby who was murdered by 51-year-old Stephanie Alexander on Tuesday July 18.

Crosby was killed after Alexander came home to find Crosby in her house.

Crosby’s mother says Alexander’s husband invited Crosby back to the home, and that she didn’t realize he was married when she accepted the invitation.

The Crosby family are waiting for harder charges against Alexander but in the meantime, dozens came to honor Crosby’s life Sunday evening.

