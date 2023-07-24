CMPD: Missing Moore Co. woman last seen in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a missing Moore County woman who was reportedly last seen in east Charlotte.

Allisha Dene Watts, 39, was last seen on July 16 leaving a home on Pamela Lorraine Drive, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators said she was last seen in her black 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC 300, possibly heading toward Moore County.

The vehicle was found on July 18 in Anson County, but Watts’ whereabouts are still unknown, according to the CMPD.

An incident report lists Watts’ home address as Jackson Springs, which is in Moore County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

