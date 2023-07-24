Rowan Co. man facing multiple sex crime charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in jail under a bond of $950,000 in Rowan County, facing a long list of charges involving sex crimes in which children are the alleged victims.

According to the report, Samuel Lee McCrary, 48, was arrested on Thursday in Cleveland, but additional charges have since been added.

McCrary is charged with felony child abuse involving a sexual act, sexual servitude with a child victim, soliciting a child by computer, and eight counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

McCrary is due in court on Monday.

