Rowan Co. man facing multiple sex crime charges

Samuel Lee McCrary to be in court on Monday
Samuel Lee McCrary, 48, was charged originally on Thursday, July 20.
Samuel Lee McCrary, 48, was charged originally on Thursday, July 20.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in jail under a bond of $950,000 in Rowan County, facing a long list of charges involving sex crimes in which children are the alleged victims.

According to the report, Samuel Lee McCrary, 48, was arrested on Thursday in Cleveland, but additional charges have since been added.

McCrary is charged with felony child abuse involving a sexual act, sexual servitude with a child victim, soliciting a child by computer, and eight counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

McCrary is due in court on Monday.

