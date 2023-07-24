PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
China Grove residents pushing for help to fix poor condition of streets

Potholes, sunken spots, raised manhole covers create obstacle course for drivers.
"Every time it rains it fills with water, so cars coming in, you can’t tell how deep it is or how wide, you know," said Carol Grace.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A year and half after WBTV first reported on the sorry condition of streets in the Miller’s Grove neighborhood in China Grove, residents are still complaining that repairs haven’t been made.

“We have numerous very dangerous potholes in the neighborhood,” wrote Lance Pruett in an email to the town manager. “Can this extreme safety situation/violation be remedied? Or should I just get some patch and fill in the hole? We have new tires on our vehicle and this would destroy the sidewalls and rims of most vehicles.”

“I think it’s awful. Every time it rains it fills with water, so cars coming in, you can’t tell how deep it is or how wide, you know,” wrote Carol Grace. “I think it is a hazard. People can get flat tires through those.”

The town did reach a settlement with the developer after the town filed a lawsuit. Per the settlement, the defendant, listed as China Grove 152, LLC., agreed to pay $163,025 to the town of China Grove.

On Monday, town manager Franklin Gover said that the job is out for bids and the town is trying to determine how to make up the difference between the settlement amount and what it will take to properly fix the streets.

Neighbors said on Monday that Miller’s Grove is a great place to live, with the exception of the potholes and raised manhole covers.

“We love this neighborhood,” Daniele and Marie said, “It (the street conditions) kind of puts a damper on it.”

