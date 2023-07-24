PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Busy Huntersville road closed after tree falls on power lines

McCoy Road is closed just south of Hambright Road after a tree fell Monday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A downed tree has closed a busy Huntersville road on Monday morning.

The tree, which fell around 5 a.m., landed on power lines on McCoy Road, just south of Hambright Road.

Duke Energy is not reporting any outages in the area.

It is unclear when McCoy Road could reopen.

Those driving through the area are advised to take Hambright Road to Beatties Ford Road as an alternate route.

Drivers traveling in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

