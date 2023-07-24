Busy Huntersville road closed after tree falls on power lines

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A downed tree has closed a busy Huntersville road on Monday morning.

The tree, which fell around 5 a.m., landed on power lines on McCoy Road, just south of Hambright Road.

Duke Energy is not reporting any outages in the area.

It is unclear when McCoy Road could reopen.

Those driving through the area are advised to take Hambright Road to Beatties Ford Road as an alternate route.

Drivers traveling in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.

