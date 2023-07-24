PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Authorities: Small plane crashes at Stanly Co. camp

The plane crashed at Camp Barnhart, according to information from the sheriff's office.
The plane crashed at Camp Barnhart, according to information from the sheriff's office.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A small plane crashed in Stanly County on Monday, authorities said.

The plane took off from Stanly County Airport and crashed at Camp Barnhart, a Boy Scout camp, according to information from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people on the plane were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

No other information was immediately available.

