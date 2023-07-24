Authorities: Small plane crashes at Stanly Co. camp
No other information was immediately available.
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A small plane crashed in Stanly County on Monday, authorities said.
The plane took off from Stanly County Airport and crashed at Camp Barnhart, a Boy Scout camp, according to information from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.
Two people on the plane were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.
