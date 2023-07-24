PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Authorities searching for missing 81-year-old man last seen in Charlotte

Police said the man was last seen driving a Dodge Caravan on I-485 near Providence Road.
John Allen Gibson
John Allen Gibson(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing 81-year-old man who was last seen in south Charlotte on Sunday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), John Allen Gibson was last spotted driving on I-485 near the Providence Road exit around 12:30 p.m.

Police said he was driving a 2006 gray or blue Dodge Caravan with a North Carolina license plate numbered ‘CMH-4411.’

Officials said Gibson is not from Charlotte and his family is worried about his safety due to cognitive concerns.

Gibson is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

