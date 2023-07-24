Authorities search for missing elderly man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Mecklenburg County are searching for a missing elderly man.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old John Allen Gibson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Gibson was last seen heading westbound on I-485 at the Providence Road exit around shortly before 1 p.m.

He is believed to be headed towards I-77 in Charlotte. Gibson was supposed to be following family to Hickory when they became separated on I-485.

He is a white man listed at 5′10″ weighing 180 pounds. Gibson has grey hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown shirt with navy shorts.

Gibson drives a gray 2006 Dodge Caravan with a North Carolina license plate.

Anyone with information about John Allen Gibson should call Det. Kristina Frazita at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at (704) 336-7600.

