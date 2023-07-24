PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
50+ flights canceled, others delayed after storms move through Charlotte

Droves of passengers became stranded at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport overnight.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some powerful storms that packed impressive lightning and heavy rain late last night have now subsided, but they’ve left a mess at Charlotte’s airport.

Overnight, droves of passengers became stranded at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Already on Monday morning, 55 cancellations have been reported, according to FlightAware. Twenty more flights have been delayed.

Video shows loads of people waiting around at airport gates for hours. Some were seen under blankets, electing to camp out inside after being forced to spend the night.

Passengers arriving in Charlotte also had issues leaving the airport, as lines at the rideshare pickup forced travelers into even further delays.

It is unclear if the travel woes are solely because of the weather, however, WBTV has reached out to American Airlines for more information.

