$20,000 cash, several guns taken in Rowan Co. home invasion

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest was made on Friday in the case of a home invasion that happened on July 13, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Ramone Dajuan Galarza, 20, was charged with second degree kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun, safecracking, breaking and entering, injury to personal property, possession of a weapon by a felon, and several counts of failure to appear in court.

Bond was set at $1,068,500.

Deputies say warrants have been issued for two other suspects in the case.

According to the report, on July 13, Galarza and two other men went to a house in the 2600 block of Eagle St. near Kannapolis. They banged on the door and yelled “LAPD, open up!” The men then burst into the house.

Deputies say they held the people inside the house at gunpoint and took $20,000 from a safe. Several guns were also taken.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

