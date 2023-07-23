Troopers: 1 dead after Lincoln Co. crash

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a fiery crash in Lincoln County Saturday night.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on Unity Church Road near Pine Lake Road in the Denver part of the county.

The driver, Demarco Jauan Cathcart, 27, of Charlotte, was said to have gone off the right side of the road before hitting a tree. The car then caught fire, according to troopers.

Cathcart died at the scene.

Troopers say the initial investigation indicates that excessive speed and reckless driving were contributing circumstances to the crash.

