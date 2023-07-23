PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Troopers: 1 dead after Lincoln Co. crash

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Lincoln County Saturday night.
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Lincoln County Saturday night.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a fiery crash in Lincoln County Saturday night.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on Unity Church Road near Pine Lake Road in the Denver part of the county.

[Read also: I-77 southbound lanes reopen after serious crash in Cornelius]

The driver, Demarco Jauan Cathcart, 27, of Charlotte, was said to have gone off the right side of the road before hitting a tree. The car then caught fire, according to troopers.

Cathcart died at the scene.

Troopers say the initial investigation indicates that excessive speed and reckless driving were contributing circumstances to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causes shutdown on I-85 south
GEMS: Gaston County I-85 crash leaves one person dead
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
David Satterfield was arrested this week after being charged in May 2022 with larceny of a...
Tow truck operator arrested this week on 2022 charges
Greenway Safety Tips
CMPD investigating McAlpine Creek Greenway sexual assault

Latest News

A funeral service were held Saturday afternoon in Walterboro for five lives lost in a Colleton...
Funeral service held for 5 lives lost in Colleton County fire
CMPD investigating McAlpine Creek Greenway sexual assault
WBTV's Steve Crump Marks 5 Year Cancer Journey
Anson youth baseball teams make history with first trip to Dixie Youth World Series