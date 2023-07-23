PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sale of The Hornets approved by the NBA

Board of Governors approved the sale to group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Poltkin
Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets
Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets(Lowell Rose)
By Harrington Gardiner Jr.
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hornets offseason has been filled with many storylines and the official change in ownership might usher in a new era of Hornets basketball.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Woj), The NBA has officially approved the sale of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Board of Governors approved the sale to the group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Poltkin.

Michael Jordan no longer has ownership in the team and ends what was a 13-year run as majority owner.

The team was purchased for approximately $3 billion which is significantly less than what Jordan bought the team for in 2010 at a value of approximately $275 million.

The Hornets record while Jordan served as the minority owner for 13 years was a disappointing 423-600.

The team made the playoffs twice during his tenure however, they never exceeded the first round.

With a different ownership group in control many fans hope this season will be the start of a winning culture and better things to come on the court.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causes shutdown on I-85 south
GEMS: Gaston County I-85 crash leaves one person dead
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Greenway Safety Tips
CMPD investigating McAlpine Creek Greenway sexual assault
David Satterfield was arrested this week after being charged in May 2022 with larceny of a...
Tow truck operator arrested this week on 2022 charges

Latest News

Meet Emmanuel: St. Jude patient has hopes for NFL after losing eye to cancer
Areas in Mecklenburg County have been impacted by outages and flooding
Over 2,000 residents without power after storms impact area
University Pointe Boulevard shooting
CMPD: One person killed in Northeast Charlotte
HUNGARORING, HUNGARY - JULY 22: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 during the Hungarian GP at...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team misses out on points in Hungarian GP