Over 2,000 residents without power after storms impact area

MECKLENBERG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Resident in the Charlotte area are without power after the recent severe weather has reached the area.

According to Duke Energy, over 2,000 residents in near Kuykendall Rd have lost power due to falling tree branches that have damaged power lines in the area.

Major flooding has also has an impact on driving conditions in the Charlotte areas as well as the areas surrounding the cities such as Matthews and Indian Trail.

Areas in Mecklenburg County have been impacted by outages and flooding (Duke Energy Map, Outages in Carolinas)

Power should be restored for most residents shortly before 8 p.m.

