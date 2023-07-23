PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Meet Emmanuel: St. Jude patient has hopes for NFL after losing eye to cancer

Emmanuel was diagnosed with retina blastoma in his left eye at 4 years old.
Emmanuel was diagnosed with retina blastoma in his left eye at 4 years old.
By Mary King
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are now just three days out from the moment you can get your tickets for a chance to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home.

The beautiful custom-built modern ranch-style home built by Newton Custom Homes and Realty will have all the bells and whistles. You can read more about the home and other great prizes here.

Tickets are $100, and there are a limited number available. Our goal is to raise a record $3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. When we sell all 30,000 tickets, your donations will pay for the treatment of seven patients from start to finish at St. Jude. Remember, no St. Jude family ever pays for treatment, travel, housing or food.

So, we have been introducing you to seven patients over these seven days leading up to tickets being on sale.

St. Jude Dream Home Countdown: 7 Patients In 7 Days
Meet Calvin: Suspected allergic reaction is instead cancer diagnosis, family calls St. Jude a huge blessing
Meet Carrie: St. Jude cancer research helped to save her life
Meet Za’Mya: Mom says without St. Jude her daughter ‘wouldn’t have a normal life’

Now we want to introduce you to Emmanuel.

“My name is Emmanuel and it means ‘God is with us’ in the Bible,” the St. Jude cancer survivor said. “Knowing God is with me every time in everything I do is such an inspiration.”

At just four years old, Emmanuel was diagnosed with retina blastoma in his left eye.

“It was very traumatic to hear that my child had cancer,” Regina, Emmanuel’s mom, said. “When we arrived at St. Jude, we made the decision to have Emmanuel’s eye removed, and Emmanuel recovered so well.”

Emmanuel said it wasn’t until he was older and playing football that it really sunk in that he survived cancer.

“I realized it isn’t as easy playing with one eye, as it is with two,” he said. “Everybody would have a little advantage over me, but as I got older, I became a hard worker to overcome what a lot of people would call a disability.”

His coach, Cody, called him one of the hardest workers he’s ever met.

“He has a phenomenal GPA, which is serving him well now that he’s going to go play football in college,” Cody said.

Emmanuel will be playing football and running track at Dakota State University and will major in exercise science.

“I see myself continuing to persevere on the journey to the NFL,” Emmanuel said. “St. Jude, basically, they saved my life, and I feel like I should do anything and everything I can to give back to them so they can help save another child’s life.”

You can help save a child’s life by getting a ticket this coming Wednesday.

If you get your ticket on the very first day, not only will you be entered to win the home, but all of the other great prizes, including shopping sprees to Belk and Publix, a new Camry LE courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, and a $5,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Burrow, Welchel and Culp Orthodontics.

You can find all the information and more stories now at wbtv.com/dreamhome.

Related: Save the Date! Learn more about Dream Home tickets, which go on sale July 26

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causes shutdown on I-85 south
GEMS: Gaston County I-85 crash leaves one person dead
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Greenway Safety Tips
CMPD investigating McAlpine Creek Greenway sexual assault
David Satterfield was arrested this week after being charged in May 2022 with larceny of a...
Tow truck operator arrested this week on 2022 charges

Latest News

Meet Emmanuel: St. Jude patient has hopes for NFL after losing eye to cancer
WBTV's Steve Crump Marks 5 Year Cancer Journey
7 Patients In 7 Days: Eri'elle's Story
Meet Eri’elle: Toddler’s mom says ‘thank God’ for St. Jude after cancer battle
Work continues on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in the Monroe area.
Save the Date! Click here to learn more about Dream Home tickets, which go on sale July 26