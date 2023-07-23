Meet Emmanuel: St. Jude patient has hopes for NFL after losing eye to cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are now just three days out from the moment you can get your tickets for a chance to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home.

The beautiful custom-built modern ranch-style home built by Newton Custom Homes and Realty will have all the bells and whistles. You can read more about the home and other great prizes here.

Tickets are $100, and there are a limited number available. Our goal is to raise a record $3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. When we sell all 30,000 tickets, your donations will pay for the treatment of seven patients from start to finish at St. Jude. Remember, no St. Jude family ever pays for treatment, travel, housing or food.

So, we have been introducing you to seven patients over these seven days leading up to tickets being on sale.

Now we want to introduce you to Emmanuel.

“My name is Emmanuel and it means ‘God is with us’ in the Bible,” the St. Jude cancer survivor said. “Knowing God is with me every time in everything I do is such an inspiration.”

At just four years old, Emmanuel was diagnosed with retina blastoma in his left eye.

“It was very traumatic to hear that my child had cancer,” Regina, Emmanuel’s mom, said. “When we arrived at St. Jude, we made the decision to have Emmanuel’s eye removed, and Emmanuel recovered so well.”

Emmanuel said it wasn’t until he was older and playing football that it really sunk in that he survived cancer.

“I realized it isn’t as easy playing with one eye, as it is with two,” he said. “Everybody would have a little advantage over me, but as I got older, I became a hard worker to overcome what a lot of people would call a disability.”

His coach, Cody, called him one of the hardest workers he’s ever met.

“He has a phenomenal GPA, which is serving him well now that he’s going to go play football in college,” Cody said.

Emmanuel will be playing football and running track at Dakota State University and will major in exercise science.

“I see myself continuing to persevere on the journey to the NFL,” Emmanuel said. “St. Jude, basically, they saved my life, and I feel like I should do anything and everything I can to give back to them so they can help save another child’s life.”

You can help save a child’s life by getting a ticket this coming Wednesday.

If you get your ticket on the very first day, not only will you be entered to win the home, but all of the other great prizes, including shopping sprees to Belk and Publix, a new Camry LE courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, and a $5,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Burrow, Welchel and Culp Orthodontics.

You can find all the information and more stories now at wbtv.com/dreamhome.

Related: Save the Date! Learn more about Dream Home tickets, which go on sale July 26

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.