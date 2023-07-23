PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lincolnton Police search for missing 22-year-old woman

She was last seen on Gaston Street Ext. in Lincolnton(Lincolnton Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincolnton Police Department are searching for a woman that was reported missing shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Police say 22-year-old Samantha Breeze Whitley was last seen on Gaston Street Ext. in Lincolnton walking south near the railroad tracks at Mohican Mills Warehouse.

Samantha was reported to be wearing a green spaghetti strap dress with brown buttons on the front, Brown corked sandals with multiple-colored straps on the sandals, and an off-white-colored apple watch with silver around the screen.

She has green eyes, and is listed at 5′1″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. Whitley is also light skin, with tattoos on both arms, stomach, chest, and legs.

Some of the noticeable tattoos are a sunflower on the upper left arm, Roses on the lower left arm and lips on the left hand. The right arm has a fully filled in Star tattoo. She has straight blonde hair that is shoulder length.

If you know about the whereabouts of Samantha Breeze Whitley, The Lincolnton Police Department urge you to call them at (704)736-8900

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

