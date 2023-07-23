Investigation underway after deadly shooting reported in Chester, S.C.
Police have not yet confirmed what happened leading up to the shooting.
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning close to downtown Chester, S.C.
According to the Chester Police Department, the investigation is underway along the 120 block of Saluda Street, which is close to the town’s post office and main street.
There is no threat to the community, police said in a Facebook post.
