CMPD: One person killed in Northeast Charlotte

The incident happened on the 5600 block of University Pointe Boulevard
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police found one person dead in Northeast Charlotte following what they...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police found one person dead in Northeast Charlotte following what they ruled as a homicide.(John Sparks/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police find one person dead in Northeast Charlotte following what they ruled as a homicide.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident occurred on the 5600 block of University Pointe Boulevard.

So far police have not named a suspect or victim, and the crime is still under investigation.

WBTV will keep you up to date with more information regarding the homicide.

