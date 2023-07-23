CMPD: One person killed in Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police find one person dead in Northeast Charlotte following what they ruled as a homicide.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident occurred on the 5600 block of University Pointe Boulevard.

So far police have not named a suspect or victim, and the crime is still under investigation.

WBTV will keep you up to date with more information regarding the homicide.

