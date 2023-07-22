Woman shot on Long Lake, police say
It happened in the area of Concord Road.
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was shot in a watercraft on Long Lake, according to the Albemarle Police Department.
Officers said the shooting happened around 11:43 a.m. in the area of Concord Road at the lake.
She is expected to be OK.
The Albemarle Police Department and Stanly County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-986-3714.
