Woman shot on Long Lake, police say

It happened in the area of Concord Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was shot in a watercraft on Long Lake, according to the Albemarle Police Department.

Officers said the shooting happened around 11:43 a.m. in the area of Concord Road at the lake.

She is expected to be OK.

The Albemarle Police Department and Stanly County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-986-3714.

