Union County Sheriff’s arrest 21-year-old man for child exploitation

Killian was accessing and downloading images and videos flagged as child pornography.(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HEMBY BRIDGE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County sheriff’s arrested a man this after an extensive investigation involving Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.

21-year-old Dillian Killian of Hemby Bridge was apprehended after authorities conducted a search warrant at the 5000 block of Hillcrest Circle.

This investigation began after detectives received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating that Killian was accessing and downloading images and videos flagged as child pornography.

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices related to this investigation. All digital evidence seized during this investigation will now be forensically examined within the UCSO’s Crime Laboratory by specially trained personnel.

Killian was taken to the Union County Jail and charged with ten counts of felony Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He remains in custody under a $70,000 secured bond.

