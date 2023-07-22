PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Severe weather possible this afternoon as cooler temps hang on

High will climb into the 70s and 80s.
Today starts out dry but, in the afternoon, there will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT
  • Today: Partly cloudy, PM scattered storms; strong storms possible
  • Monday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered storms
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot

High will climb into the 70s and 80s. The chances for storms will linger into the early evening hours but overnight expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s.

The heat and humidity will gradually increase next week. On Monday, some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly in the afternoon; expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Forecast high temperatures for the week.
Forecast high temperatures for the week.(First Alert Weather)

The chances for afternoon storms will be lower on Tuesday and Wednesday but we’ll still be in for some hot and humid afternoons with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday and Friday will also be hot with slight chances of storms and highs in the mid-90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

