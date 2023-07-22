Severe weather possible this afternoon as cooler temps hang on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today starts out dry but, in the afternoon, there will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms; some storms could become severe, capable of producing damaging winds and hail.

Today : Partly cloudy, PM scattered storms; strong storms possible

Monday : Partly cloudy, PM scattered storms

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot

High will climb into the 70s and 80s. The chances for storms will linger into the early evening hours but overnight expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s.

The heat and humidity will gradually increase next week. On Monday, some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly in the afternoon; expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Forecast high temperatures for the week. (First Alert Weather)

The chances for afternoon storms will be lower on Tuesday and Wednesday but we’ll still be in for some hot and humid afternoons with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday and Friday will also be hot with slight chances of storms and highs in the mid-90s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

