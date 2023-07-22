PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Report: Trooper suspended for submitting false tickets; listing drivers as ‘Native American’

A longtime Connecticut state police trooper has been suspended for submitting false tickets, report says. (Source: WFSB)
By Susan Raff, Zoe Strothers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A longtime state trooper in Connecticut has been suspended for reportedly submitting multiple fake tickets while on duty.

WFSB reports that Trooper Chris Melanson had his police powers suspended this week and taken off the job indefinitely.

Melanson allegedly submitted 1,000 tickets where he listed many drivers as “Native American” even though most of the drivers were of other races and ethnicities.

His suspension comes weeks after an audit found a high likelihood that hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers had falsified tens of thousands of traffic tickets.

“Maybe they didn’t get the information to input it correctly, maybe a lot of mistakes were made,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “I also have a feeling some of the people there are doing this purposefully and they are going to be held accountable.”

Governor Lamont added that he is also hiring an outside firm to do an independent investigation.

“Maybe they are looking into criminally prosecuting somebody, not just the troopers who did it, but the supervisors who allowed this to happen or perhaps encouraged it,” said criminal justice expert Mike Lawlor.

State lawmakers have a scheduled hearing next week to find out what’s been happening at the agency.

Some of the troopers could be criminally charged.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contestant Elizabeth Barrick, as seen on Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 32.
‘Living out my dream’: Charlotte teacher competes in, wins Food Network show
Traffic was starting to move in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Cornelius following a...
I-77 southbound lanes reopen after serious crash in Cornelius
David Satterfield was arrested this week after being charged in May 2022 with larceny of a...
Tow truck operator arrested this week on 2022 charges
According to CMPD, Stephanie Alexander came home to find Tyra Crosby in her house early...
‘I won’t stop’: Mother of murdered Charlotte woman pleads for heavier charges against alleged killer
A crash has shut down two of three lanes on I-77 North near Tyvola Road.
All lanes reopened after crash on I-77 in south Charlotte, 1 injured

Latest News

FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Little Rock Apartment Complex
Charlotte organization calls on Inlivian to implement safety changes to Little Rock community
Handling summer stress with licensed counselor Felice Hightower
Generic police lights
Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water