PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million

FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — No winner for the Mega Millions top prize has sent the jackpot soaring to an estimated $820 million.

The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and gold Mega Ball 25.

The estimated $820 million in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $422 million.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

The Powerball jackpot also was approaching near-record levels before a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing, worth an estimated $1.08 billion.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was starting to move in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Cornelius following a...
I-77 southbound lanes reopen after serious crash in Cornelius
Contestant Elizabeth Barrick, as seen on Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 32.
‘Living out my dream’: Charlotte teacher competes in, wins Food Network show
David Satterfield was arrested this week after being charged in May 2022 with larceny of a...
Tow truck operator arrested this week on 2022 charges
According to CMPD, Stephanie Alexander came home to find Tyra Crosby in her house early...
‘I won’t stop’: Mother of murdered Charlotte woman pleads for heavier charges against alleged killer
A crash has shut down two of three lanes on I-77 North near Tyvola Road.
All lanes reopened after crash on I-77 in south Charlotte, 1 injured

Latest News

A woman killed herself and three kids in the Tulsa area.
Oklahoma police identify woman that killed kids, herself
United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Savannah DeMelo (9) celebrate a goal by teammate Sophia...
Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open Women’s World Cup
Tech companies pledge AI safeguards amid controversy
A contractor captured dramatic video of a tornado hitting a Pfizer plant Wednesday.
Contractor at Pfizer plant witnesses tornado