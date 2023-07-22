Meet Eri’elle: Toddler’s mom says ‘thank God’ for St. Jude after cancer battle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re down to just four days until you can get a ticket for a chance to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home.

It is a beautiful 2,800-square foot home on nearly an acre of land built in Monroe by Newton Custom Homes and Realty. For $100, you’ll be entered to win the home and other great prizes, but more importantly you’ll be part of making miracles happen.

When the tickets sell out, your donations will fund treatment for seven patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Thousands of patients from around the world are helped there every year, and we’re putting names to those numbers as we count down. Names like Eri’elle.

“On October the 4th, my daughter was diagnosed with a malignant rhabdoid tumor on the spine,” Eri’elle’s mom, Amber, said.

Amber said her then 2-year-old couldn’t even sit up when they made it to St. Jude. She said the tumor had pressed up against her spine to the point it paralyzed her.

“When I received the diagnosis for my daughter my hope was gone,” Amber said. “But when you get there and you meet all these people that are willing to be there for you, help you, not only with your child, with yourself and just mentally everyone is like, ‘Hey we’ve got your back! We’re not going to give up.”

Even through two surgeries to remove tumors, chemotherapy, radiation, blood transfusions and platelet transfusions, Eri’elle has kept her firecracker spirit.

“I’ve had times where I wanted to break down and things like that,” Amber said. “Just seeing how strong she was about it, I was like, what am I breaking down for? This little girl is taking it like a champ, so I should be there and be happy and support her and just hold myself together for her. She’s taught me definitely to be strong.”

Thanks to therapy, Eri’elle regained the strength to start walking again after her surgeries.

“Just to see her make those steps after treatment,” Amber said. “It was like a miracle. It was amazing - I was like thank God for St. Jude.”

Amber said she just wants people to know that every dollar donated to St. Jude is turned into miracles for patients like her daughter.

“Everything that they say they do, they do it,” she said. “And I just want people to know it’s real, and she turned three and she’s still taking everything like a champ. I’m more proud of her than anything.”

Eri’elle said she wants to be a doctor when she grows up, and her mom made her a doctor’s badge to wear at St. Jude.

If you’d like to partner with us as support St. Jude’s mission to find a cure for all childhood cancers and other diseases, get ready to get the website or the phone number to get your ticket next Wednesday, July 26 at 6 a.m.

