The interesting dichotomy behind Oppenheimer and Barbie, why it’s leading to cinema success

Barbie starring Margot Robbie debuts in theatres this weekend along with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy
Barbie starring Margot Robbie debuts in theatres this weekend along with Christopher Nolan’s...
Barbie starring Margot Robbie debuts in theatres this weekend along with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy(CBS7)
By Harrington Gardiner Jr.
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Theatres across the nation today will be filled with eager movie goers in what should be one of the biggest opening day releases in years.

Barbie starring Margot Robbie debuts in theatres this weekend along with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy.

Both films are highly anticipated and are expected to do well in the box office for opening weekend.

The Barbie movie is most likely going to appeal to all ages and generations of people who have grown up idolizing Barbie figures.

On the flip side Christopher Nolan is looking to add to what has been a long and very impressive catalogue of critically acclaimed films. Nolan has directed projects such as “Interstellar”, “Inception,” and the “Dark Knight Trilogy.”

However, the most interesting story of this weekend is the interesting dichotomy behind Oppenheimer and Barbie as well as the success that Hollywood has gained from the polar opposite films.

Barbie has a more colorful and lighter tone that welcomes a more family friendly audience. The film embraces it’s light hearted energy with a star studded cast featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, and others.

Oppenheimer has a very dark tone and tells the grim history of how the “Manhattan Project” shaped the outcome of World War II. Fans who admire Nolan’s ability to captivate an audience with suspense should be in for a treat with this film.

Fans across the nation have been intrigued with the two films releasing on the same day due to the fact these films are so diametrically opposed. It is a cinematic whiplash and a complete range of emotions.

It’s even been an internet phenomena as the phrase “Barbenheimer” has been very popular over the internet recently.

Gender roles has also been a very interesting conversation when it comes to how we view both movies.

The Barbie film is leaning towards an unapologetic feminine aesthetic where as Oppenheimer is perceived as the prototypical dark gritty film that may lead to a larger percent of men in the audience as opposed to Barbie.

Fans have seemed to enjoy making a parody out of the gender norms when it comes to the two films and seemed more intrigued in the abrupt change of tone when watching one movie and going to the next.

In a summer that has been filled with promising films, Barbie and Oppenheimer are set to break box office records this weekend and could be high grossing films as the weeks continue.

