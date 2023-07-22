PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘I was flying’: Woman celebrates her 90th birthday by skydiving

A woman celebrated her 90th birthday by skydiving in Arizona. (Source: KPHO)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona woman went to new heights to celebrate her 90th birthday.

KPHO reports that Marg Burg had a lifelong dream of going skydiving, and she crossed it off her list on Thursday.

With the help of Skydive Buckeye, the 90-year-old got to celebrate her birthday by jumping out of an airplane.

Burg got inspiration from former President George H. W. Bush when he skydived for his 90th birthday in 2014.

“If he can do it, I can do it when I reach 90,” she said. “Lord never thought I’d reach 90. So, here I am and I’m going to jump.”

After signing the waivers, Burg was put in a harness and was given safety instructions. She then went up to 14,000 feet with several others and took the leap.

She had about a minute of freefall, which turned out to be her favorite part.

“It was great, just like I was flying,” Burg said.

The professional skydiver with her then pulled the chute. It was about a five-minute ride down.

Once Burg got her two feet on the ground, it was all smiles.

Burg was able to celebrate the occasion with her family who came into town from Tennessee.

She also had some advice on living life.

“Do what you want to do while you can still do it,” Burg said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contestant Elizabeth Barrick, as seen on Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 32.
‘Living out my dream’: Charlotte teacher competes in, wins Food Network show
Traffic was starting to move in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Cornelius following a...
I-77 southbound lanes reopen after serious crash in Cornelius
David Satterfield was arrested this week after being charged in May 2022 with larceny of a...
Tow truck operator arrested this week on 2022 charges
According to CMPD, Stephanie Alexander came home to find Tyra Crosby in her house early...
‘I won’t stop’: Mother of murdered Charlotte woman pleads for heavier charges against alleged killer
Police are searching for two men who robbed a Loomis driver at gunpoint.
Police: Driver for cash-handling business robbed at gunpoint in Huntersville parking lot

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for help identifying an unaccompanied child found near...
Help needed identifying unaccompanied child found in Charlotte
A deadlocked jury has prompted a mistrial in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in...
Murder trial of rapper YNW Melly ends in mistrial after jury deadlocks; retrial likely
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for dressing up as 'Star Wars' character arrested for child porn
A teenage girl was found dead late Friday night after a boat crashed into a jetty off Cape Cod....
Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water
Police are investigating after two unaccompanied children were found July 14 near a dumpster...
Woman arrested after driving instructor finds 2 children in car seats outside suburban Detroit school