Help needed identifying unaccompanied child found in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for help identifying an unaccompanied child found near Brooktree Drive on Saturday morning.

The child is a 3- or 4-year-old boy who says his name is Cane, though officers aren’t sure of the spelling. He was found around 10 a.m. near the 5100 block of Brooktree Drive headed toward Toddville Road.

The child was found wearing a white t-shirt and pull-up.

He is about 3′0″ tall and weighs around 40 pounds. His hair is shorter than collar length and braided into cornrows.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

