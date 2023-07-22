PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two lanes have been closed on the interstate. Incident was reported shortly after 5 p.m.
Crash causes shutdown on I-85 south
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has been reported in Gaston County causing several lane closures.

The accident occurred on I-85 south near NC-279 east of Gastonia.

The incident was reported shortly after 5 p.m. According to Drive NC, the two right lanes on the interstate after Exit 20 have been closed until shortly after 8:30 p.m.

For anyone trying to get back on the interstate they must detour onto Exit 21 and follow E Ozark avenue to re-access I-85 south.

WBTV will continue to update you with information regarding the interstate crash.

