Crash causes shutdown on I-85 south

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has been reported in Gaston County causing several lane closures.

The accident occurred on I-85 south near NC-279 east of Gastonia.

The incident was reported shortly after 5 p.m. According to Drive NC, the two right lanes on the interstate after Exit 20 have been closed until shortly after 8:30 p.m.

For anyone trying to get back on the interstate they must detour onto Exit 21 and follow E Ozark avenue to re-access I-85 south.

WBTV will continue to update you with information regarding the interstate crash.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.