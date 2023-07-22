PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD investigating McAlpine Creek Greenway sexual assault

Police say they are increasing patrols along greenways in the area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a sexual assault and indecent exposure that happened along the McAlpine Creek Greenway Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called around 7 a.m. to the 11800 block of Johnston Road on the greenway. A woman said she was approached by a man who exposed himself and grabbed her inappropriately. He then ran toward Pikes Nursery, according to police.

[Read also: Options to protect yourself when jogging, walking alone]

The man is described as a young, Black male standing around 6′1″. He has a slim build and was wearing a blue Kentucky Wildcats hooded sweatshirt.

CMPD says they are increasing their presence across all greenways within their jurisdiction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.

