Charlotte organization calls on Inlivian to implement safety changes to Little Rock community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Little Rock Apartment Complex in west Charlotte has been plagued with violence.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a shooting happened last Tuesday right outside of the complex’s leasing office around 11:30 in the morning. Police reports say two apartments were hit.

No one was hurt, and the suspects left the scene.

Within the past month, CMPD has responded to multiple crimes.

West Blvd Ministry, a religious organization that actively works with children and families within the Little Rock Complex is calling on Inlivian, formerly known as Charlotte’s Housing Authority, which owns this property for help.

Bart Noonan, the founder of West Blvd Ministry, said change is needed before it’s too late.

”It’s not normal for kids to be kicking around 9mm bullets like it’s a rock. I mean that’s not normal,” shared Noonan.

After hearing about the community’s most recent shooting, Noonan made a post on social media firing off his concerns about the safety of the children he works with. He also called out Inlivian, demanding they improve the safety of the apartment complex.

“On their website, one of their missions is to create a safe environment for families to live in. I wouldn’t call that safe,” said Noonan.

Noonan also said it was unacceptable to only rely on security cameras that monitored the crime remotely.

A woman WBTV spoke to who wanted to remain anonymous said West Blvd Ministry has the community’s back, and she’s glad someone is fighting for good change to come to this area.

“I would like to see them have security or police come out here and do every hour especially when it’s dark because we don’t have a lot of lights out here,” she said.

Getting security on the ground is something Noonan said he sat down and spoke to members of Inlivian about.

“I believe the first step is getting security back on sight so there is a presence. They do have video cameras over there. They have video camera at a lot of their properties, and I wonder how many people they have in that room viewing these video cameras cause it’s always something going on. You can’t look at all these cameras of one person at one time. So having that presence to react in real time. Boots on the ground,” explained Noonan.

Reporter Erica Lunsford reached out to Inlivian multiple times on Friday to ask how it plans to improve the safety of this complex.

Inlivian released this statement:

INLIVIAN remains committed to providing safe housing to the residents of Little Rock. Based on our community meeting yesterday, it is apparent that the attendees, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, West Blvd Ministries, and West Blvd Neighborhood Coalition share this same commitment. Change can only occur if we collectively work together to make it happen.

Since INLIVIAN obtained control of Little Rock in November 2022, we have:

Installed functioning surveillance cameras that have assisted CMPD in arresting perpetrators of crimes in Little Rock

Implemented our 24/7 “See Something Say Something” tip line: 980.353.6952. This tip line encourages residents to anonymously report criminal and unsafe behavior and receive up to a $250 reward if the information leads to an arrest or eviction.

INLIVIAN is also working to provide a safer environment within the Little Rock community by implementing enhanced crime reduction measures including, but not limited to:

1. Increasing Security Patrols: We are actively working to increase the frequency of security patrols and visibility throughout Little Rock

2. Encouraging Communication: Emphasizing the importance of residents taking an active role in crime prevention and safety measures by utilizing the “See Something Say Something” tip line to report criminal activity.

3. Enhancing Partnership with CMPD: Continue, and strengthen, our partnership with CMPD’s Westover Division to encourage increased community presence including patrols and officers on the ground.

4. Collaborating with Community Organizations: Continue working with community organizations to generate ideas and create strategies that will increase safety for residents.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.