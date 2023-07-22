PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

85-year-old man dies after getting trapped underneath rolling car, police say

An 85-year-old man has died after getting trapped under a rolling car in Atlanta.
An 85-year-old man has died after getting trapped under a rolling car in Atlanta.(simpson33 via Canva | File image)
By Miles Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a man has died after he tried to stop a rolling car.

According to Atlanta police, an 85-year-old man died on Wednesday after trying to stop his vehicle that was rolling backward.

Atlanta News First reports the man was killed in a neighborhood about 15 minutes from downtown.

Authorities said the man had parked his vehicle and noticed it began to roll backward. He attempted to get back into the car but fell and was run over.

The 85-year-old was found not breathing at the scene and pronounced deceased.

Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contestant Elizabeth Barrick, as seen on Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 32.
‘Living out my dream’: Charlotte teacher competes in, wins Food Network show
Traffic was starting to move in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Cornelius following a...
I-77 southbound lanes reopen after serious crash in Cornelius
David Satterfield was arrested this week after being charged in May 2022 with larceny of a...
Tow truck operator arrested this week on 2022 charges
According to CMPD, Stephanie Alexander came home to find Tyra Crosby in her house early...
‘I won’t stop’: Mother of murdered Charlotte woman pleads for heavier charges against alleged killer
Police are searching for two men who robbed a Loomis driver at gunpoint.
Police: Driver for cash-handling business robbed at gunpoint in Huntersville parking lot

Latest News

Jamie Foxx thanks family, fans in first video since hospitalization
Rashad Maleek Trice mugshot
Michigan man charged with murder and other crimes in case involving ex-girlfriend and her toddler
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan
A K-9 named Maya died about a month after the police department celebrated her retirement.
Former police K-9 dies suddenly just a month after retiring