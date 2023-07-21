WBTV’s Steve Crump marks milestone anniversary of personal cancer journey

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Calling the last five years of this journey a roller-coaster ride would be a gross understatement, WBTV's Steve Crump said.
Calling the last five years of this journey a roller-coaster ride would be a gross understatement, WBTV's Steve Crump said.(North Carolina Humanities)
By Steve Crump
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five years ago on July 21, five words changed my life.

“Mr. Crump, you have cancer.”

Twelve hours after my initial diagnosis, one doctor suggested hospice for me.

Calling the last five years of this journey a roller-coaster ride would be a gross understatement. It has meant spending challenging weeks and months in hospitals between Atlanta and Concord, but there have been many surprising moments.

“And the Emmy goes to Orangeburg 50 years later …”

Kevin Marlow, a WBTV photographer, offered some encouraging words.

“And I want to thank my partner … Steve Crump. He isn’t here. He’s been having some cancer. And we heard that he will be coming back soon, and we’re happy for that.”

My colleagues at WBTV have been with me every step of the way.

“New at five o’clock ... he has been a beloved member of the WBTV news family for 32 years. Steve Crump has covered a lot of stories, but this by far has been his most personal.”

This moment unfolded nine months after getting the unfortunate news, but it remains a humbling experience.

“I’ve missed the viewers. Grateful for the prayers, and so grateful for you, my WBTV family, and we’re happy that you are here,” I said.

Returning to work not only meant chasing stories in the Carolinas and beyond. It also meant getting the word out with my oncologist Dr. Mohammed Salem regarding lifesaving colon-cancer screening.

“So it’s very important to get screened and checked out, and it’s important if you feel anything you should get it checked out and talk to your doctor,” I said.

My family and I remain very thankful for the highs.

They have come through mountaintop moments like tossing out the first pitch at a Charlotte Knights game, being recognized as Charlottean of the Year by Charlotte Magazine, having a portrait placed on the wall of the Gantt Center as part of an exhibit connected to the Smithsonian acknowledging the triumphs of African American men, and being honored by the North Carolina Humanities Council with the John Tyler Caldwell award.

“Steve has been a standout journalist at WBTV for more than four decades, and that only begins to describe his contributions to the Carolinas,” former Charlotte Observer Editor Rick Thames said.

Recovering from such an illness continues to require faith in God, guidance from a skilled medical team, and unwavering support, love and care from my wife, Cathy.

“And you have fought and you have battled, your inner strength has been amazing. We have to mention your wife. Cathy is the rock, Cathy is the superstar. That’s who it really is.”

