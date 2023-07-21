PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Union County teen involved in high speed pursuit with stolen vehicle

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Sheriffs apprehended a teenager Thursday morning after a high speed pursuit.

UCSO deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen motor vehicle in the Monroe Area. When Deputies turned on their emergency lights and sirens, the driver began to flee at high speeds instead of pulling over. The driver also ran multiple red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road while losing control of the vehicle.

Eventually the suspect was caught and removed from the stolen vehicle. According to the UCSO, the driver was a 14-year-old male from the Lancaster, SC area.

A secured custody order was set to be issued for the juvenile suspect due to his age and the severity of his actions as well as the risk he posed to the public. However the custody order was denied and the teenage driver was sent back home to their parents.

“I am disappointed that the Department of Juvenile Justice failed to issue a secured custody order in this case and that my deputies were unable to immediately hold this juvenile offender accountable for his actions by transporting to him a secured facility.”

Deputies have charged the suspect with felony Flee to Elude, felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Stop for a Steady Red Light.

“I am thankful no one was injured and proud of the work my deputies did to end this pursuit.”

