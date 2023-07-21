Tow truck operator arrested this week on 2022 charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has been warning people for years about David Satterfield and his history of towing cars illegally.

Even though Satterfield has been labeled a habitual felon, he has continued towing, according to WBTV’s reporting.

Satterfield was arrested this week after being charged in May 2022 with larceny of a firearm and break or enter a motor vehicle, according to a warrant.

Satterfield allegedly stole a Glock 19X 9 mm, according to the warrant. He also allegedly broke into a 2015 Nissan Altima, according to the warrant.

A lawsuit and injunction against Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation revealed Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.

