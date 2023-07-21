PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Tow truck operator arrested this week on 2022 charges

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has been warning people for years about David Satterfield and his history of towing cars illegally.

Even though Satterfield has been labeled a habitual felon, he has continued towing, according to WBTV’s reporting.

Satterfield was arrested this week after being charged in May 2022 with larceny of a firearm and break or enter a motor vehicle, according to a warrant.

Satterfield allegedly stole a Glock 19X 9 mm, according to the warrant. He also allegedly broke into a 2015 Nissan Altima, according to the warrant.

A lawsuit and injunction against Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation revealed Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

