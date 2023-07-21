PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels

From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks. President Katherine Banks said in a resignation letter that she would retire immediately, because “negative press has become a distraction” at the nearly 70,000-student campus in College Station.(Photos provided by Texas A&M University)
By The Associated Press and JIM VERTUNO
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University announced Friday that its president has resigned after a Black journalist’s celebrated hiring at one of the nation’s largest campuses unraveled over pushback over her diversity and inclusion work.

President Katherine Banks said in a resignation letter that she would retire immediately, because “negative press has become a distraction” at the nearly 70,000-student campus in College Station.

Her exit comes as Republican lawmakers across the U.S. are targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs on college campus. That includes Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that dismantles program offices at public colleges.

The A&M System said in a statement that Banks told faculty leaders this week that she took responsibility for the “flawed hiring process” of Kathleen McElroy, a former New York Times editor who had been selected to revive the school’s journalism department. The statement said “a wave of national publicity” suggested that McElroy “was a victim of ‘anti-woke’ hysteria and outside interference in the faculty hiring process.”

Banks has told The Texas Tribune this month that pushback had surfaced over her hiring at A&M because of her work on race and diversity in newsrooms.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Contestant Elizabeth Barrick, as seen on Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 32.
‘Living out my dream’: Charlotte teacher competes in, wins Food Network show
John Chandler Caldwell was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts.
University places coach on leave after accusations of sex with Gastonia student

Latest News

Mother, baby safe after being separated from family on Yadkin River in NC
Mother, baby safe after being separated from family on Yadkin River in NC
NC lawmakers propose opening 4 new casinos, including one in Anson County
Uptown Charlotte parking deck to undergo $6 million renovation
Uptown Charlotte parking deck to undergo $6 million renovation
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19,...
Gunman who ambushed North Dakota police had a ‘binary trigger’ that let him fire rapidly, AG says
FILE - Tape cordons off the scene where multiple people were shot including police officers in...
New report points to homicide rate declines in U.S. cities after pandemic-era spike