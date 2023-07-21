PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Slightly cooler weekend, lower risk for rain and storms

High temperatures will fall into the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
fternoon readings both days will be in the mid to upper 80s, just a little below normal for this time of the year.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front moving across the southeast will knock a few degrees off our high temperatures over the weekend. The overall chances for showers will be low but a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out through Sunday.

  • Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
  • Weekend outlook: Mostly sunny, isolated PM storms
  • Monday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered storms.
We will wrap up this Friday mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. A stray shower will be possible tonight; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

After the cold front moves through our area Saturday morning, the chances for storms for the remainder of the weekend will be lower. 

On Saturday and Sunday there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s. 

The chances for hit-or-miss showers and storms will return on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

Elissia Wilson

