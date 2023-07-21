Slightly cooler weekend, lower risk for rain and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front moving across the southeast will knock a few degrees off our high temperatures over the weekend. The overall chances for showers will be low but a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out through Sunday.

Friday : Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Weekend outlook : Mostly sunny, isolated PM storms

Monday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered storms.

We will wrap up this Friday mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. A stray shower will be possible tonight; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

After the cold front moves through our area Saturday morning, the chances for storms for the remainder of the weekend will be lower.

On Saturday and Sunday there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s.

The chances for hit-or-miss showers and storms will return on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Elissia Wilson

