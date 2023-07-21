Relief from heat on the way, low risk for rain and storms through most of weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Relief from the heat is on the way this weekend, but first we have to make it through another hot Friday with highs in the mid-90s.

Today: Mid-90s, heat index near 100 degrees, low storm risk

Weekend: Cooler temps, low rain chance until late Sunday

Next Week: Brutal heat wave like to develop midweek

Today will be mostly sunny and brutally hot with afternoon temperatures jumping back up into the middle 90s. The humidity level will be high enough too that heat index values will top out slightly above 100 degrees. Ugh!

As for rain, most of the area will be dry today, but a stray late-day thunderstorm is possible, mainly south of Charlotte.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the 60s for most.

The weekend will bring relief! Afternoon readings both days will be in the mid to upper 80s, just a little below normal for this time of the year. Coupled with cooler temperatures, the humidity level will be tolerable.

Rain chances will be very low on Saturday, but may rise a bit by late Sunday, as the humidity level starts to inch back up.

That will lead to a better shower chance on Monday with highs holding in the upper 80s before we jump back into the 90s for the rest of next week.

Keep cool and have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

