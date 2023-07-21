PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Relief from heat on the way, low risk for rain and storms through most of weekend

High temperatures will fall into the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
Friday will be mostly sunny and brutally hot before giving way to cooler temperatures this weekend.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Relief from the heat is on the way this weekend, but first we have to make it through another hot Friday with highs in the mid-90s.

  • Today: Mid-90s, heat index near 100 degrees, low storm risk
  • Weekend: Cooler temps, low rain chance until late Sunday
  • Next Week: Brutal heat wave like to develop midweek

Today will be mostly sunny and brutally hot with afternoon temperatures jumping back up into the middle 90s. The humidity level will be high enough too that heat index values will top out slightly above 100 degrees. Ugh!

Caption

As for rain, most of the area will be dry today, but a stray late-day thunderstorm is possible, mainly south of Charlotte.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the 60s for most.

The weekend will bring relief! Afternoon readings both days will be in the mid to upper 80s, just a little below normal for this time of the year. Coupled with cooler temperatures, the humidity level will be tolerable.

Rain chances will be very low on Saturday, but may rise a bit by late Sunday, as the humidity level starts to inch back up.

That will lead to a better shower chance on Monday with highs holding in the upper 80s before we jump back into the 90s for the rest of next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
John Chandler Caldwell was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts.
University places coach on leave after accusations of sex with Gastonia student
No deaths were reported in the tornado, which left a trail of destruction in the Rocky Mount...
Recovery begins after tornado leaves path of destruction in eastern NC

Latest News

Relief from heat on the way, low risk for rain and storms through most of weekend
Friday's heat index could top out above 100 degrees.
Friday morning weather
Drone video shows extensive damage in Nash County
It'll be slightly cooler over the weekend.
Hot, humid end to the week before cooler, drier weekend