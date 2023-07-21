PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Queen’s Feast’ returns with nearly 100 restaurants participating

It’s a chance for residents and visitors to try some of the best food and drinks across the area.
Nearly 100 spots offer prices anywhere from $30 to $50 a person for a three-course dinner.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bring an appetite!

Queen’s Feast,” also known as Charlotte Restaurant Week, returns Friday. From now until July 30, people can experience some of the best dining around the metro at a special cost.

Many of the restaurants suggest diners book in advance since they get especially busy during this time.

Check out all the participating restaurants here.

