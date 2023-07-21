PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Queen's Feast an economic boom for some restaurants in the Charlotte region

“I think it brings in a new crowd, which is great for us,” Kelly Roper, general manager for Harry’s Grille and Tavern in Ayrsley, said.
Annual restaurant event kicks off this weekend in Charlotte
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Those planning to visit a restaurant over the next 10 days may notice a larger crowd than usual.

Queen’s Feast started Friday featuring nearly 100 restaurants across the Charlotte region.

It’s not just customers that get excited about Queen’s Feast when it comes around. Restaurant managers said it brings in a ton of new customers and an economic boom.

“I think it brings in a new crowd, which is great for us,” Kelly Roper, general manager for Harry’s Grille and Tavern in Ayrsley, said.

“Those 10 days are typically the 10 busiest days that we have of the year, believe it or not,” Tim Freer, managing partner for Cajun Queen Restaurant, added.

Depending on the restaurant, Queen’s Feast has a different impact on those taking part. Generally, it’s a time of marketing, new customers, chefs showing off their specialties and more revenue.

“So having that switch up sometimes, having something fun to plan for and have specialty menu and new items,” Roper said. “My chef really enjoys making some craft meals that he doesn’t get to do on the menu every day, and so it’s a great change to get creative too.”

“We’ll do about 2,000 people in those 10 days and that is up probably 30 to 40% than what we would normally do, so it’s huge,” Freer said.

Harry’s Grille and Tavern in Ayrsley sees a similar 30% jump in sales during the 10 days of Queen’s Feast.

The general manager said the days are generally busier and there’s more weekend traffic.

“We actually slow down on our weekends, so Queen’s Feast actually fill in the gaps for us,” Roper said.

Queen’s Feast comes during an important time as restaurants are recovering from supply chain issues, inflation, and worker shortages.

“So, there’s a lot of problems that the restaurants are dealing with, and this really does help,” Freer said.

As 91 restaurants see thousands of people over the next 10 days, they’re encouraging people to plan early if they want to take part in Queen’s Feast.

