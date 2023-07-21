PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Driver for cash-handling business robbed at gunpoint in Huntersville parking lot

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – The driver for a cash handling business was the victim of an armed robbery in a Walgreens parking lot in Huntersville, police said.

On July 18, officers were called after the driver of a Loomis truck was robbed at the Hylas Lane Walgreens location, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

The driver was approached by two armed thieves who took an undisclosed amount of money and left in a dark grey Nissan Frontier, police said.

While driving away, the robbers struck a landscaping truck, causing extensive damage to the front left fender and front bumper of the Nissan Frontier, according to Huntersville Police.

Investigators described the thieves as two black males, in their late teens to early 20s. One was wearing a red hoodie, jeans and red/white Nike Deion Sanders shoes.

The other was said to be wearing a white hoodie with an unknown red design on the front, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Huntersville Police at (704) 464-5346 or report it to Crime Stoppers.

