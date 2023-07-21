PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Panthers first-round pick QB Bryce Young signs 4-year rookie deal

The deal is worth $37.96M and is fully guaranteed including a $24.6M signing bonus.
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young signed a four-year contract Friday. (AP File Photo/Chris...
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young signed a four-year contract Friday. (AP File Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Harrington Gardiner Jr.
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In preparation for the 2023 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers have locked up their franchise quarterback for the next four seasons.

The team agreed to terms with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young on a four-year deal.

The deal is worth $37.96 million and is fully guaranteed, including a $24.6M signing bonus, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

During his two years as a starter at Alabama, Young put up impressive numbers, throwing for 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns in 27 games. He earned the Heisman Trophy and appeared in a College Football Playoff Championship game.

This past spring, the Panthers sent wide receiver DJ Moore and a plethora of picks to Chicago to secure the No. 1 spot in the NFL draft and select the Alabama standout.

Training camp for the Panthers starts in Spartanburg, S.C., next week.

Related: Panthers release training camp dates; tickets now required for fan entry

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Contestant Elizabeth Barrick, as seen on Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 32.
‘Living out my dream’: Charlotte teacher competes in, wins Food Network show
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

Latest News

A crash on Interstate 77 near mile marker 26.2 has closed parts of the interstate, according to...
One dead, at least two injured in I-77 crash in Cornelius
Police are searching for two men who robbed a Loomis driver at gunpoint.
Police: Driver for cash-handling business robbed at gunpoint in Huntersville parking lot
David Satterfield was arrested this week after being charged in May 2022 with larceny of a...
Tow truck operator arrested this week on 2022 charges
Mother, baby safe after being separated from family on Yadkin River in NC
Mother, baby safe after being separated from family on Yadkin River in NC